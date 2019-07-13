Lebanon’s Hezbollah has cut down its forces in Syria as fighting died down though it still has fighters all over the country, its leader said on Friday.



“There are no regions in Syria that we have fully emptied out, but there is no need for the numbers to stay the same,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV. “We have reduced the forces based on the needs of the current situation.”



The heavily armed, Iran-backed group has played a vital role in helping President Bashar al-Assad’s military reclaim much of Syria.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 July 2019 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09