Since the start of the “second phase” of the Islamic Revolution, military threats against Iran have not been effective, a senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, warning that “if the enemy makes a mistake, they will lose their dignity,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“In the fifth decade of the Islamic Revolution, the type of threats differ to that of the past decades,” said Mohammad Ali Jafari, the former commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

“These threats are no longer effective as the enemy is aware that if they make a mistake, they will lose their dignity,” he added.

The downing of a US drone by the IRGC on June 20 demonstrated “the greatness of the revolution’s military achievements,” according to Jafari.

On the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the official website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a document entitled “The Second Phase of the Revolution Statement” in February 2019. The document offered a set of guidelines about the state of affairs in the future as envisaged by Khamenei.

In the document, Khamenei gave “advice” on various matters, such as foreign policy, the economy and lifestyle.

On foreign policy, Khamenei said that Iran “should not retreat from its revolutionary and national values,” and that “it should not be scared by their void threats.”

“Today, the Iranian nation, in addition to the criminal regime of the United States, regards a number of European governments as deceiving and unreliable,” Khamenei said in the document.

Khamenei had also expressed his strong opposition to any negotiations with the US, saying: “Any negotiation with the US will have no outcome but material and spiritual harms.”

On the state of the economy in Iran, Khamenei said in the document: “Feeble performances have posed internal and external challenges to the country’s economy.” He had explained external challenges mainly as “the enemy’s sanctions” and internal challenges as “structural defects and managerial weaknesses.”

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 08:35 - GMT 05:35