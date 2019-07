Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran is ready to talk to the United States if Washington lifts sanctions, economic pressure and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump signed a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal due to Iran’s continued support for terrorists and foreign proxy groups. The sanctions hit vital parts of Iran’s economy, including oil exports, shipping and banking.

Most recently, new sanctions were imposed on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and eight commanders of the IRGC on June 24, in response to the shooting down of a US drone on June 20.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 July 2019 KSA 18:00 - GMT 15:00