Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora told Al Arabiya that he, along with other former premiers, spoke to Saudi King Salman on the difficult situation their country is going through and the need for the return of Riyadh’s support for Lebanon and its stability.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood by all of Lebanon with all of its components. The visit of former Lebanese prime ministers to Saudi Arabia was aimed at talking about the entirety of Lebanon,” Siniora told Al Arabiya.

Saudi King Salman received former Lebanese prime ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tammam Salam on Monday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and highlighted the Kingdom’s keenness on Lebanon’s security and stability and the importance of preserving Lebanon within its Arab environment.

“Our visit to Saudi Arabia came as a reinforcement of the position of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri,” Siniora added.

Last Update: Monday, 15 July 2019 KSA 16:14 - GMT 13:14