The ultra-conservative Iranian cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the chairman of the powerful Guardian Council on Wednesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Jannati, who is 92 years old, has held the post since 1992.

The Guardian Council is Iran’s most powerful supervisory body. Its responsibilities include ensuring that all legislation passed by the parliament is compliant with Islamic law and overseeing parliamentary and presidential elections. Candidates cannot stand for parliamentary or presidential election if they are not approved by the Guardian Council.

Jannati is very close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and is known for his anti-US views and remarks.

He has also been the chairman of the Assembly of Experts - which is in charge of selecting a Supreme leader - since 2016.

The election for the Guardian Council board of governors takes place annually on the anniversary of the establishment of the Council.



Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 17:44 - GMT 14:44