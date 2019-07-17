The first phase of a political agreement was signed by Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change opposition alliance with the attendance of the African Union and Ethiopian envoys.

At a press conference on Wednesday, it was announced that the constitution draft will be discussed this Friday.

The deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said that the agreement is “a historic moment,” and makes way for “a new era of cooperation.”

The African Union envoy said the agreement marks a “new era” and “paves the way for the next stage.”

For his part, the Ethiopian envoy said that the “people of Sudan deserve this great day.”

The Forces of Freedom and Change opposition alliance said: “We must stay away from all that divides the Sudanese people.”



