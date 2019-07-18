Britain said on Thursday that a tanker seized by Iran on suspicion of smuggling fuel in the Gulf was not British-flagged.
“We are not currently aware of any UK interests in this vessel,” a British government spokesman said.
Iran said it had seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf and though Tehran has yet to name the vessel, shipping industry sources said they believe it to be the MT Riah.
Refinitiv data showed that the last signal received from the vessel was on Sunday when it was in the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian island of Qeshm, heading towards Oman from Larak Island.
