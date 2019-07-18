Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) seized an oil tanker carrying “smuggled fuel” last Sunday, along with 12 crew members, in the Arabian Gulf, Iran’s state television reported on Thursday.

Citing a statement released by the IRGC, Iran’s Channel One reported that a foreign oil tanker carrying one million litres of “smuggled” fuel has been seized south of Larak Island, off the coast of Iran in the Arabian Gulf.

According to the report, the tanker, which had 12 crew on board and can carry up to two million litres of fuel, was trying to smuggle fuel from Iranian smugglers’ boats to foreign vessels.

The UK foreign office said it is seeking further information following the reports, urging Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region.

The office also assured that it is continuously monitoring the security situation in the Gulf and is committed to maintaining freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 July 2019 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04