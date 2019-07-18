Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Europe on Thursday to be clearer in its position on the Iran nuclear deal that the United States quit last year.
Speaking in Germany at talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Lavrov also said Russia had growing concerns that the United States was backing away from nuclear arms control treaties.
