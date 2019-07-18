Peace must be returned to Yemen in accordance with the UN council’s resolutions, the United Nations envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday.

Griffiths added that during meetings with officials, he wanted to find a solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The progress made in Hodeidah will allow officials to focus on reaching greater political solutions in Yemen, he said.

Griffiths added that he was shocked to hear Houthi militias had executed detainees last week, and called on the militias to adhere to the laws that protect prisoners.

The cease-fire in Hodeidah was ongoing, however, military operations are underway in other areas, the UN envoy said.

He also expressed his concern over recent attacks by Houthis in Saudi Arabia.

(Developing)

Last Update: Thursday, 18 July 2019 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30