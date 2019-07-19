Sudanese protest leaders told AFP on Friday talks with the country’s army rulers have been postponed, just days after the two sides signed a power sharing deal.

“The talks have been postponed,” said prominent protest leader Omar al-Digeir.

“We need more internal consultation to reach a united vision,” he added, with no new date set for negotiations to resume.

Another protest leader, Siddig Youssef, also confirmed the talks had been suspended.

