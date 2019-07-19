Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Friday they would release images to disprove US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the US Navy has destroyed an Iranian drone in the Gulf, Iranian news agencies reported.SHOW MORE
