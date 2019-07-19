US President Donald Trump said on Friday that there's "no doubt" that the US shot down the Iranian drone, after two opposing scenarios about the incident emerged from Tehran and Washington.

“No doubt about it, no -- we shot it down,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

His National Security Advisor John Bolton added: “There is no question that this was an Iranian drone.”

Iran’s state television on Friday aired footage it said disproved US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the US Navy has destroyed an Iranian drone in the Gulf.



The video published by the Revolutionary Guards showed aerial views of warships. The television station said the drone had captured the footage and the timing notations showed the drone was still filming after Washington said it had been downed in the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump said on Thursday that the drone had flown to within 1,000 yards (900 meters) of the US warship Boxer and had ignored “multiple calls to stand down.”

