Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he was not aware of any downing of an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, after President Donald Trump said a US Navy ship had “destroyed” one.



“We have no information about losing a drone today,” Zarif told reporters at the United Nations before a meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

