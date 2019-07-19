An unmanned aircraft dropped explosives on a base belonging to Iran-linked Shi’ite paramilitary groups in northern Iraq on Friday, killing at least one person, the army and paramilitary sources said.
The Iraqi military said in a statement a drone had dropped a grenade onto the base in northern Salahuddin province, wounding at least two people, but gave no further details.
Paramilitary sources in the area and a Baghdad-based paramilitary leader said one person had been killed in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday morning.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
A security source said two explosions hit the base, one targeting an ammunition depot belonging to an Iran-backed group.
The incident took place amid heightened tension between the United States and Iran.
Iraq is seen as a potential arena for any violent regional confrontation between the two foes because of the presence of Iran-backed Shi’ite Muslim paramilitary groups operating in close proximity to bases hosting US forces.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?