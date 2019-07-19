An unmanned aircraft dropped explosives on a base belonging to Iran-linked Shi’ite paramilitary groups in northern Iraq on Friday, killing at least one person, the army and paramilitary sources said.



The Iraqi military said in a statement a drone had dropped a grenade onto the base in northern Salahuddin province, wounding at least two people, but gave no further details.



Paramilitary sources in the area and a Baghdad-based paramilitary leader said one person had been killed in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday morning.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility.



A security source said two explosions hit the base, one targeting an ammunition depot belonging to an Iran-backed group.



The incident took place amid heightened tension between the United States and Iran.



Iraq is seen as a potential arena for any violent regional confrontation between the two foes because of the presence of Iran-backed Shi’ite Muslim paramilitary groups operating in close proximity to bases hosting US forces.

