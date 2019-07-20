Iraqi Kurdistan’s internal security service has arrested the main culprit behind the deadly shooting of a Turkish diplomat in the regional capital Erbil, it said on Saturday.
“The Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday the arrest of the man who planned the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in a restaurant in Erbil, less than a week after the attack,” the Asayish security service said in a statement.
