Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed by telephone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the Russian S-400 missile defense system and the US F-35 fighter jet program, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.
The source did not say when the conversation took place.
