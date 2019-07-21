An official source at Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said the recent decision by British Airways to suspend its flights to Cairo for a week starting on Saturday was not issued by the British Department for Transport nor Britain’s Foreign Office.

In a statement published online, an official source from the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation said that authorities are coordinating with the British Embassy in Egypt. The source also said that Egyptian authorities are currently reviewing British Airways’ decision to suspend its flights to Cairo.

Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said it will be increasing the capacity of EgyptAir flights to London in the meantime and that it is allocating a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner to launch an additional flight starting on Sunday to London’s Heathrow Airport during this period.

British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for seven days starting on Saturday as a precaution to allow for an assessment of security there, the airline said in a statement.

“We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” the statement said.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 23:37 - GMT 20:37