Tehran is “firm and ready for all scenarios” after the British-operated tanker seizure in the Gulf, Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, said on Sunday.

On his official Twitter account, Baeidinejad said that there are “domestic forces” in the UK who want to escalate existing tensions between Iran and the UK.

UK government should contain those domestic political forces who want to escalate existing tension between Iran and the UK well beyond the issue of ships. This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region. Iran however is firm and ready for different scenarios. — Hamid Baeidinejad (@baeidinejad) July 21, 2019

“This is quite dangerous and unwise at a sensitive time in the region. Iran however is firm and ready for different scenarios,” he tweeted.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 11:02 - GMT 08:02