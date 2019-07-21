Lufthansa has temporarily suspended its flights to Cairo as a precaution, while further assessment is being made, the Financial Times reported citing a Lufthansa spokesperson.

Lufthansa then said it has canceled flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Cairo on Saturday and will resume flights on Sunday.

The decision came hours after British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for seven days starting on Saturday as a precaution to allow for an assessment of security there, the airline said in a statement.

Three Egyptian airport security sources told Reuters that British staff were checking security at Cairo airport on Wednesday and Thursday. They provided no further details.



Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 01:13 - GMT 22:13