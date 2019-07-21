Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that US National Security Adviser John Bolton is “turning his venom against the UK” after failing to “lure Trump into [the] War of the Century].”

On his official Twitter account, he added that only “prudence and foresight” could alleviate tensions between his country and Britain after Tehran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.



“Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys.”

Make no mistake:



Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire.



Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 21, 2019

Britain has called Iran's capture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act.” Tehran for weeks has vowed to retaliate for the seizure of its Grace 1 oil tanker by British forces for violating European Union sanctions on Syria.



