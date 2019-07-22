Syrian air defenses on Sunday thwarted hostile targets in the northwestern city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate, state TV reported.
It said explosions heard in Masyaf were a result of shells launched by rebel groups in the western countryside of Hama.
