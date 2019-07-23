“Arrogant powers” will be defeated as Iran is “connected to a divine power,” Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC, said on Tuesday, the semi-official news site Tasnim reported.

“If all of the arrogant [powers] wanted to become one to face us, they would be defeated and humiliation and disgrace will befall them because we are connected to a divine power,” Fadavi said.

“For 40 years the IRGC has been guarding the revolution. The IRGC is the strongest it has ever been,” he added.

“The IRGC uniform is the holiest piece of clothing that we know of throughout history, because thousands of God’s best servants were martyred wearing this uniform,” Fadavi said.

In similar remarks, Fadavi had said last month that Iran’s military presence in Syria is “an act of divine duty.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 July 2019 KSA 14:08 - GMT 11:08