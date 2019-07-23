The American ideology will die in the next 15 years, and the global operating system will be an Islamic one, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) strategist said on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“After the American ideology dies in the next 15 years, the global operating system will be an Islamic one,” said Hassan Abbasi, an IRGC officer who heads its strategic think tank- the Centre for Doctrinal Strategic Studies.

“The government of the elderly will be set aside and a young, revolutionary government will be in charge,” he added.

“Islamic Iran is now so strong that if anyone hits [Iran], it would be impossible for them to escape and they must receive a response for their action,” said Abbasi.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 July 2019 KSA 14:23 - GMT 11:23