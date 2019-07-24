Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker last Saturday showed the weakness of Iran’s “enemies,” said the chairman of Iran’s Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati on Wednesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“The current state of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in terms of power and dignity, is unheard of in West Asia, and recent events have shown how weak the enemies are in front of Iran,” said Jannati.

Jannai was referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) downing of a US drone on June 20 and its seizure of the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero on Friday in the Arabian Gulf.

Known for his anti-US views and remarks, the 92-year-old cleric is a prominent personality in Iranian politics and is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Jannati, who was recently re-elected as the chairman of the powerful Guardian Council, has held the post since 1992.

Jannati also claimed tht the IRGC's reputation has only improved since the US decision to designate it as a foreign terrorist organisation in April this year.

“With the recent events, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the enemies of the Iranian people have understood that Iran’s response to any bullying will be decisive, quick, and will leave them regretful,” he added.



Last Update: Wednesday, 24 July 2019 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26