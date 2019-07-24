Syrian state television said on Wednesday there were reports of an Israeli attack on a strategic area in southern Syria where Western intelligence sources previously said Iranian-backed militias are known to be based.
The newsflash on state-owned Ikhbariyah did not give details but said the strike was on Tel Haraa which has long been an outpost for Russian forces but was later taken by Iranian-backed militias, according to Western intelligence sources.
