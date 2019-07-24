Turkey’s foreign minister says a new US proposal concerning the creation of a possible “safe zone” in northern Syria is not “satisfactory” and suggests Turkey will launch a new offensive in Syria if an agreement is not reached soon.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?