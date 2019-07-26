Azerbaijan rescued nine people from an Iranian cargo vessel after it sent a distress signal when it was in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s state maritime agency said on Friday.
Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel have been sent to the site of the accident, the agency said.
The agency gave no details about what the vessel, the SHABAHANG, was carrying, the nature of the incident, or where it was heading.
