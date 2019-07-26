Iran granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members of the detained British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian ambassador to Britain said.

“Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero,” Hamid Baeidinejad said.

“Similar access is underway to other 5 crew from other nationalities. Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the British-flagged tanker last Friday.

