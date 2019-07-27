A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during clashes on the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave announced.

In a statement the ministry said Ahmed Qura, 23, died “as a result of wounds sustained (from) the Israeli occupation forces’ fire.”

It said he had been hit in the stomach during demonstrations along the border fence east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Since March 2018, Palestinians in Gaza have been holding often violent demonstrations along the heavily guarded Israeli border.

Israeli forces often fire on the demonstrators, saying they are seeking to prevent the border being infiltrated.

At least 296 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli fire since then, the majority during the border demonstrations.

Seven Israelis have been killed.

The protests have declined in intensity in recent months and Qura’s was the first death in weeks.

Another 38 Palestinians were hit and wounded with live ammunition on Friday, the health ministry said in a seperate statement.

Last Update: Saturday, 27 July 2019 KSA 00:54 - GMT 21:54