The head of a Sudanese investigative committee said on Saturday that 87 people were killed and 168 wounded on June 3 when a sit-in protest was violently broken up by security forces.
Fath al-Rahman Saeed, the head of the committee, said 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters and 48 of the wounded were hit by bullets.
Saeed said some security forces fired at protesters and that three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in. He also said an order was issued to whip protesters.
