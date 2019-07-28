Britain’s opposition Labour will do everything it can to prevent the country leaving the European Union without a deal, the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday.
Boris Johnson took over as prime minister on Wednesday with a pledge to deliver Brexit by October 31 “no ifs or buts” and the government is ramping up preparations for a “no-deal” exit.
“We will do everything to prevent a no-deal exit and we will do everything to challenge this government,” Corbyn told Sky News.
Asked about the prospect of pushing for a no-confidence vote in the government, Corbyn said he would “look at the situation” when parliament returns from its summer break in September.
