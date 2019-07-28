An emergency meeting with parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was “constructive”, the nation’s senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said after the talks in Vienna.

Araghchi also said that Tehran will continue to reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal until its interests are protected.

“The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments,” Araghchi told Reuters.



The parties met in Vienna for talks called in response to an escalation in tensions between Iran and the West that included confrontations at sea and Tehran’s breaches of the accord.

