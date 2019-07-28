Israel’s US-backed Arrow-3 air defense system, billed as a bulwark against the ballistic missiles fielded by Iran and Syria, has passed a live interception test in Alaska, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Sunday.SHOW MORE
