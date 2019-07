Oman and Iran are coordinating navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Oman’s foreign minister says, according to state TV.

“There is a need to maintain contact with all parties to avoid more incidents in the Strait of Hormuz,” Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi said.

