Britain will be negatively impacted by its seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, warned the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, in a meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“England’s decision to seize the Iranian tanker in Gibraltar was illegal and will have no benefits for them and they will certainly be negatively impacted,” warned Rouhani, referring to the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 which was seized by Britain on July 4 in Gibraltar for violating sanctions on Syria.

He also said that Iran will not tolerate any violations that jeopardize maritime security in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz or the Sea of Oman.

The presence of foreign forces in the region would not improve the region’s security and it would only bring more tension, said Rouhani.

The US’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal is “the root of all the tension and the unpleasant events witnessed in the region today,” he claimed.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 July 2019 KSA 13:34 - GMT 10:34