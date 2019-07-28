“Death to America” should be added to the Guinness World Records book as it is a “holy and international slogan,” senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said on Saturday, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

US President Donald Trump “will take his wish of removing the ‘Death to America’ slogan with him to the grave,” said the senior member of the Assembly of Experts, adding that “this slogan should be added to the Guinness World Records book because it has become a holy and international slogan.” President Trump previously said that Iranians were using the slogan less since he came to power.

“Death to America” is an anti-US chant that has been widely used by the regime in Iran since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979. The slogan is chanted during state-organised rallies, Friday prayers, and by Iranian leaders during their speeches.

Khatami also praised Iranian “resistance,” which he said had enabled Iran to strip the US and Britain of their dignity by downing a US drone on June 20 and seizing a British-flagged oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf on July 19.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) symbolizes the power of the Islamic Republic, the Islamic world and Shi’ism, and has a “significant presence” on all fields and fronts, he claimed.

“Resistance” is the only way to counter sanctions and economic pressures imposed by “global arrogance,” he stressed.

