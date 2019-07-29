Iran’s Revolutionary Guards published footage on Monday purportedly showing the Guards warning off a British warship during their July 19 seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian commandos seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the world's most important waterway for oil shipments, two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.
The video, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage of the capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from a helicopter, with the audio recording superimposed.
“You are required not to interfere in these issues,” the Guards' navy representative says.
“This is British warship foxtrot two three six. I am in the vicinity of an internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity conducting transit passage,” a voice with a British accent replies.
فیلم رهگیری هوايي #ناو_جنگي_انگلیس که نفتکش توقیف شده اخیر را اسکورت می کرد و بخشي از مکالمه نیروهای سپاه با آن منتشر شد.— خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 29, 2019
نيروهاي سپاه در اين مكالمه به ناو انگليسي هشدار ميدهند كه در فرايند توقيف نفتكش دخالت نكنند.
https://t.co/fNxgIDCYKt pic.twitter.com/nzTOro31jt
