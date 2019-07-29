The Russian defense ministry says the Russian air force helped thwart extremist attacks on Syrian army positions on July 28, according to RIA.

On Sunday, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack that killed six soldiers in Syria’s southern province of Daraa, the cradle of the 2011 uprising against the government.

The extremist group said it was responsible for a “suicide operation” Saturday during which one of its fighters sprayed soldiers with machine-gun fire before detonating an “explosive vest.”

