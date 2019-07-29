Sudan’s main protest group on Monday demanded the ruling military council immediately agree to a final transition deal after at least five people, including four children, were killed in the city of El-Obeid.



In a statement, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded protests that led to the removal of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April, also called for nationwide protests in response to the killings in El-Obeid, some 400 km southwest of the capital Khartoum.

A night-time curfew was also imposed on Monday in four towns in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, including its capital Al-Obeid, after five protesters were shot dead at a rally, authorities said.

The curfew will be effective from 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) to 6:00 am for an indefinite period, the office of North Kordofan’s governor said in a statement.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Monday, 29 July 2019 KSA 18:23 - GMT 15:23