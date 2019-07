Two US soldiers were killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, NATO announced, the latest international military casualties as Washington seeks a way out of America’s longest war.

“The name of the service members killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Last Update: Monday, 29 July 2019 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04