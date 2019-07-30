The head of Sudan’s military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, mourned the death of five people who were shot dead during a protest in the city of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.

“Every Sudanese who gets killed is a big loss, and we need to expedite a solution,” al-Burhan said.

“Delaying the transition will lead to more losses and economic deterioration,” he added.

Al-Burhan also said: “We thank the Sudanese people for their patience with the Council and the forces of freedom.”

“Sudan’s youth aspires to have a free and just nation and we have to respond,” he added.

