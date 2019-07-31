Tehran carries out missile tests on a “regular basis,” said Iran’s defense minister Amir Hatami, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The Iranian armed forces’ research programs are planned every year and executed on time,” said Hatami, addressing reports of Iran carrying out missile tests in recent days.

A US defense official said on July 24 that Iran tested what appeared to be a medium-range ballistic missile which travelled about 1,000 kilometers. The test did not pose a threat to shipping or any US personnel in the region, the official added.

In response, an Iranian military source said that Iran’s missile tests are part of the country’s defensive needs and are not directed against any country, adding that Tehran does not need any power’s permission to conduct tests, the semi-official Fars agency reported on Saturday.

“These things are normal everywhere,” Hatami told reporters, adding: “The armed forces’ programs, including missile tests, are carried out on a regular basis.”

Hatami also addressed rumoured joint military drills with Russia in the Arabian Gulf, saying: “Nothing has been finalised yet, but in any case, Russia is a friend of ours.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 31 July 2019 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30