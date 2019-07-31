Iran is ready for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB news agency.



“If Saudi Arabia is ready for dialogue, we are always ready for dialogue with our neighbors,” Zarif said. “We have never closed the door to dialogue with our neighbors and we will never close the door to dialogue with our neighbors.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 31 July 2019 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30