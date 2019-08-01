Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that his country’s officials were ready for the worst as they tried to salvage their nuclear deal with world powers, but he was sure they would eventually prevail.



“We have a hard battle ahead, but we shall surely win,” Rouhani said on live television.



Iran faces an uphill battle as US sanctions were reimposed after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

