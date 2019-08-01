An Israeli missile hit a village in the Quneitra countryside in Syria’s southwest near the frontier between the two countries on Thursday, Syrian state media said.

State news agency SANA described it as “an Israeli attack” that caused only material damages.

During Syria’s eight-year war, Israel has carried out strikes in Syria which it says have targeted regional arch rival Iran and Tehran’s ally Hezbollah.

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 15:18 - GMT 12:18