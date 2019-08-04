Turkey will carry out an operation east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria, in an area controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
Turkey has been running out of patience with the United States, who made an agreement with Ankara to implement a safe zone in northeastern Syria. Erdogan said both Russia and the United States have been told of the operation.
