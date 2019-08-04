Iran seized a “foreign” vessel in the Arabian Gulf, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

A “foreign vessel,” which was receiving fuel from other ships and transferring it to the Arab states of the Arabian Gulf, has been seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Fars cited the commander of IRGC Navy’s second region, Ramzan Zirahi, as saying. Zirhani has been sanctioned by the US Treasury for his part “in the Iranian regime’s provocative attacks orchestrated in internationally recognized waters and airspace, as well as Iran’s malign activities in Syria.”

The vessel was carrying 700,000 litres of fuel and had seven crew members on board.

The seven crew members are all under arrest, according to Fars.

- Developing.

Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08