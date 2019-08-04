Israel unveiled options on Sunday for its “combat vehicle of the future” – a tank with large touchscreens, 360-degree vision and, in one prototype, a video game-style controller.
The ministry of defense wants to procure an armored vehicle that can be operated by two soldiers instead of four with the hatch closed, something officials involved in the project say would be a unique achievement.
The ministry tasked three Israeli companies – state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, along with Elbit Systems – with drumming up ideas.
The so-called Carmel project, launched three years ago, aims to develop not the vehicle itself, but its brains and sensors, which can be installed into existing tanks.
All three firms succeeded in reducing the number of soldiers to two.
