Sudan’s military council and opposition coalition representatives initialed a constitutional declaration paving the way for a transitional government on Sunday.

The country’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on August 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on August 18.

A new prime minister will be named on August 20 and a cabinet on August 28.

Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13